The Minister of Youth and Sports in Nigeria, Sunday Dare, is considering having a youth-based national unemployment register.

This consideration is coming on the heels of the gruesome murder of Iniobong Umoren, a job seeker in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State capital.

The police in Akwa Ibom State, on Sunday, confirmed that she was raped, killed and buried in a shallow grave by Mr Akpan.

Mr Dare, while expressing his sadness over the untimely death of Ms Umoren, commended all those who made efforts to save her life and ultimately exposed her attackers.

In a series of tweets on his timeline on Monday, the Minister wrote: “I am saddened to hear of how @HinyHumoren met her untimely death in the hands of such evil perpetrators.”

… I commend many of our youth and other Nigerians who did massive and Coordinated retweets that tracked her attacker. This is the time for government to establish a youth based national unemployment register which will lead to unemployment benefits. I intend to lead in this … — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) May 3, 2021

“This is the time for government to establish a youth-based national unemployment register which will lead to unemployment benefits. I intend to lead in this direction. This data can be part of the National Social Register, NSR, already in place.”

In 2020, the unemployment rate in Nigeria hit a record high of 33.3 percent.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, this means 23.19 million Nigerians were unemployed.

Nigeria has seen a rise in both inflation and unemployment, leading to the country having one of the highest numbers of unemployed people in the world.