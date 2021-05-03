ADVERTISEMENT

Akin Fadeyi Foundation (AFF), Convener of the Corruption Not InMy Country Project and the FlagIt Report Corruption App, has announced the appointments of Oluwatomi Okeowo and Sinmi Akinsanmi as Programme Manager, and Vice President, Strategy and Growth respectively.

Ms Okeowo brings a combined track record of experience in the development sector ranging from the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality, Centre for Human Rights, Pretoria, South Africa; and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women). Okeowo also worked with the Pan-African Center for the Study and Support of Family.

Announcing her appointment, Member, Board of Trustees, Sola Akinrinade, a professor, said: “We are excited to have Okeowoin our Team, as she possesses a depth of experience, core competence and the mental energy that will complement AFF’s team of seasoned professionals to consolidate on its gained traction in the fight against corruption and the strengthening of institutional capacities.”

Ms Okeowo holds a B.Sc. in International Relations from Covenant University, Nigeria; an M.A in International Development: Development Management from the University of Manchester, United Kingdom and an M.Phil. in Sexual and Reproductive Rights in Africa from the University of Pretoria, South Africa.

MEET OKEOWO – THE TRAIL BLAZER

Before joining the Akin Fadeyi Foundation, Okeowo pushed for the ratification and implementation of the Maputo Protocol (African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa) across the continent and successfully advocated for Mauritius to ratify the Maputo Protocol.

Her appointment, which takes effect from 1 May 2021, will be part of the imperative impetus for the galvanizing of our organization’s vision to deepen its work in the anticorruption space.

Okeowo will be tasked with coordinating and managing the foundation’s strategic initiatives and goals, including cementing our relationship with strategic partners and managing AFF’s various project cycles.

In the same vein, Sinmi Akinsanmi is a highly accomplished strategic thinker with sterling accomplishments. His experience spans over a decade, where he has built expertise around project management, product management, operations management, strategy, and business development. He is passionate about impact and nation building; which he regularly exhibits as an entrepreneur and mentor to young professionals. Akinsanmi straightens mentees’ capacity across professional endeavors like Marketing, Growth, Innovation Productivity and Leadership.

THE MAN AKINSANMI

Akinsanmi’s professional career trajectory has taken him across multiple sectors such as Fintech, Energy, Power, Retail and most recently Renewable Energy where he led many projects of national impact. He has built an inclusive collaborative leadership style that helps him retain very high performing teams that achieve exceptional results.

As an execution expert, he has taught, mentored, and led multicultural geographical distributed teams to achieve strategic objectives and key results. He embraces opportunities – as he approaches life with faith, confidence, and optimism. He enjoys weighing ideas, analyzing systems and businesses to produce the best of decisions.

Akinsanmi is a member of the The Association of International Product Marketing & Management (USA), a certified project manager and most recently completed a training on Sustainable Business Strategy from the Harvard Business School.

Commenting on these appointments further, Professor Akinrinade said: “Sinmi will bring his innovative expertise to bear in our organization’s scale-up strategy for sustainable growth plans. He will be saddled with the task of unlocking our organization’s potentials to transform opportunities into actionable projects and incubated ideas into filling social enterprise gaps. We are particularly excited to have Akinsanmi in the Team as he has committed to offering his services in social responsibility capacity. This is most commendable as the development sector grapples with the post Covid-19 era and requiring all hands-on deck to heal and reposition the world.