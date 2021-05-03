The Akwa Ibom State Government has condemned the rape and killing of a 26-year-old female job-seeker in the state.

The victim, Iniubong Umoren, a philosophy graduate of the University of Uyo, was lured out of her home in Uyo on Thursday by her suspected killer, Uduak Akpan, with a promise that there was a job waiting for her.

Her attacker(s) buried her body in a shallow grave in his father’s compound after she was raped and killed.

The police in Akwa Ibom State arrested the suspect, described as a serial rapist. He is said to have confessed to the rape and the killing of Ms Umoren.

It’s heart wrenching – Akwa Ibom government

The Akwa Ibom State Government on Monday said it was saddened by the killing of Ms Umoren.

“(It) is heart wrenching and most disturbing considering the age of the persons involved,” the Commissioner for Information in the state, Ini Ememobong, said in a statement.

Mr Ememobong said Governor Udom Emmanuel “has communicated to the Police hierarchy in the state, his desire for the full administration of justice to the culprit and all persons involved in this crime”.

“This is the least that will be acceptable,” he added.

“We condemn in totality the gruesome acts that led to the loss of the life of an innocent young woman, whose sincere desire was to earn a decent living. Our state must remain a safe location for all peace loving and law abiding citizens at all times.

“We commiserate with the deceased family on this very painful loss and pray God to comfort them,” the statement stated.

A House of Representatives member, Onofiok Luke, has similarly called for justice for the victim.

“I have been following the trend of events through social media updates concerning the abduction of a young and promising Akwa Ibom daughter, Miss Iniubong Umoren.

“As reports had indicated the awareness of the Nigerian Police, I was just hopeful about her safety and rescue. However, waking up to the sad news of her murder this morning, I prayed it was not true until the statement by the police confirmed her murder. This is so heartbreaking,” said Mr Luke who represents Etinan Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom State.

“Sad and heartbreaking as it is, I join all sympathisers to pray that God grants her family the courage to face and pull through such a trying time.

“I wish to use this medium to commend security agencies for their response and the eventual arrest of the culprit and I lend my voice strongly in the demand for justice for the murdered young girl and urge the relevant authorities to ensure the full wrath of the law is meted on the culprit.”

The lawmaker commended the media and the youth who deployed Internet technology to help in unmasking the suspect and his eventual arrest.

“This vindicates those who at all times call for liberalisation rather than muzzling up the Press. Free Press, with necessary regulations will augur well for our kind of society bedevilled by numerous challenges.

“Finally, let me add that collectively as leaders, we owe it to every Nigerian and Akwa Ibomite, the collective responsibility of providing them with an enabling environment to actualise their dreams, yearnings and aspirations,” he added.

