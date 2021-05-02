A member of the House of Representatives, Tunji Ajuloopin (APC-Kwara), has commended the youth and hunters for assisting in the arrest of suspected kidnappers in his constituency.

Mr Ajuloopin, who represents Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara, hailed all those who supported security agents in the operation.

The lawmaker said these in a statement on Saturday in Omu-Aran.

He renewed his appeal for community policing to boost security in Nigeria.

Mr Ajuloopin was reacting to the arrest of a suspected kidnap kingpin by the youth, hunters and Nigerian soldiers in Oke-Ero Local Government Area at their hideout in Odo Owa community in the area on Thursday.

He commended the effort of the youth and hunters in the area who busted the kidnapers hideout and quickly informed the Nigerian Army.

It was alleged that on April 28, the kidnapers received a ransom of N2 million from the family of a Federal Road Safety officer, and were at the verge of receiving N6 million from another victim when they were apprehended.

The youth and hunters, however, mobilised themselves along with soldiers to ransack the hideout of the suspected kidnappers, where they discovered huge sums in naira and dollar notes.

The youth and hunters thereafter handed the suspects over to the Nigerian Army.

Mr Ajuloopin commended the youth and hunters for not taking the law into their hands.

He also said it has becomes imperative for the federal government to consider community policing, saying it remains the panacea to incessant kidnapping, banditry and other forms of criminality in the country.

He commended the gallantry of the hunters and youth in the area, stressing that such move will send signal to criminals that Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency would not condone any form of crime and criminality.

Mr Ajuloopin therefore called on his colleagues in the National Assembly to pass a law for community policing before the expiration of the ninth National Assembly.

He urged the constituents not to be deterred in their quest to flush criminals out of the area, describing the step taken to arrest the kidnapers as bold and daring.

Mr Ajuloopin pledged to support any effort to rid his constituency of criminal elements.

The lawmaker also lauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for being proactive in tackling insecurity in the state.

He praised the governor for mobilising the military personnel that busted the kidnappers’ hideouts, while urging him not to relent in his effort to secure the state from criminal elements.

(NAN)

