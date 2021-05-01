ADVERTISEMENT

The Katsina Emirate Council has suspended the district head of Kankara, Abubakar Yusuf, over alleged complicity in banditry.

The spokesperson council, Iro Bindawa, on Saturday said Mr Yusuf was suspended following complaints from residents and a security report indicting him.

The official said the sanction of the traditional ruler was meant to complement government’s efforts in the ongoing fight against banditry in the state.

The council said it has inaugurated a committee to investigate the allegation that the traditional ruler was aiding banditry in his territory.

The official did not elaborate more on the alleged offences of the traditional ruler, saying that the report of the committee would be presented to the government for further action.

Some traditional rulers in Katsina and neighbouring Zamfara State have been accused of aiding banditry, thus compounding the security situation of their states.

Kankara was in the news last year December following the abduction of over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School in the town.

The mastermind of the abduction, a notorious bandit, Auwalun Daudawa, was on Friday killed by a rival group in a forest between Katsina and Zamfara states.