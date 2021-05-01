ADVERTISEMENT

The draw for the 2020-21 Total CAF Champions League was conducted on Friday (30 April 2021) at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

CAF Director of Competitions, Samson Adamu, assisted by Ivorian legend Abdoulaye Traore, ran the draw process that revealed some thrilling encounters in the continent’s premier club competition.

According to CAF, here are the Quarter-final pair-ups. The first leg will be played between May 14 and 15, 2021, and the second leg between May 21 and 22, 2021. First-named teams host the first leg.

First quarter-final – Al Ahly (Egypt) vs Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa).

Second QF – MC Alger (Algeria) vs Wydad Casablanca (Morocco).

Third QF – CR Belouizdad (Algeria) vs Esperance (Tunisia).

Fourth QF – Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) v Simba (Tanzania).

Semifinals (SF) – (1st leg 18, 19 June 2021 – 2nd leg 25, 26 June 2021)

SF 1 – Winner of QF 2 vs Winner of QF 4

SF 2 – Winner of QF 3 vs Winner of QF 1.

Final – (17 July 2021). Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2.

(PANA.NAN)