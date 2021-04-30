The police in Katsina on Friday arrested an ex-convict with 273 suspected stolen phones valued at N15 million.
The police spokesperson, Gambo Isah, said the suspect, Ibrahim Lawan, 23, a resident of Fegi quarters in Daura Local Government Area, broke into a motor vehicle and stole the phones.
The police said the phones were stole on April 22, but after being tipped off, the police succeeded in arresting the suspect.
“The suspect also known as ‘Abba Kala’, (Abba Swags) is a notorious thief and ex-convict, a habitual criminal, who specialises in house breaking and theft of motorcycles,” the police said.
“Nemesis caught up with the suspect when he trespassed into the house of one Kamalu Ibrahim, 33, of Shagari Low cost, Daura, and broke into his motor vehicle, BMW 3 Series, with registration number JW 01 DRA and stole the phones.
ALSO READ: Police kill 3 bandits, recover 330 animals in Katsina – Official
“In the course of investigation, all the stolen 273 GSM handsets were recovered in his possession during police search.
“Suspect ‘confessed’ to the commission of the offence. He will be arraigned in court immediately investigation is completed,” the spokesperson said.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post