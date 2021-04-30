ADVERTISEMENT

The family of Nowamagbe Omoigui, the foremost civil war and military historian has released details of how the deceased cardiologist will be buried.

The native of Edo State died about a fortnight ago aged 62 and tributes have been pouring in for him.

“Please note the emerging programme for Nowa including events in Nigeria for planning purposes. Detailed Programme yet to be completed and agreed,” the family said in the statement released Friday.

His commendation mass and evening of tributes has been slated for May 7 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Airport Road, Benin-City.

The family further said the same exercise has been tentatively penned for May 10 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja.

Also, a webinar tribute in his honour of as well as the launch of the Nowamagbe Austin Omoigui Global Centre for the advancement of Art, History and Medicine, powered by DAGOMO Foundation, will be held May 14.

The same day, the viewing of his corpse will be held at Kornegay and Moseley funeral home in Columbia, USA.

His requiem mass has been slated for the next day at St John Neumann Catholic Church, in the same city.

The veteran cardiologist and military historian will be interred May 15 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, in Columbia, USA.

At the same period, the family’s traditional farewell will be held in his hometown in Benin-City, Edo State.

The funeral rites will be live-streamed, the family said in the directory released Friday.

Although a certified interventional cardiologist, Mr Omoigui contributed immensely to the history of the country, particularly on the military era and the civil war.

“I am neither a professional political scientist nor historian,” Mr Omoigui said in 2002 at a memorial lecture he delivered in Benin. “However, storytelling is part of our culture and tradition. It is one of the ways ordinary folks have passed the story of our people from one generation to another for centuries.”