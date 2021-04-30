ADVERTISEMENT

An angry mob, mostly youth, on Friday set ablaze property of a suspected kidnapper, simply identified as Ramoni, in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara.

Some of the properties that were torched by the mob included two private cars, two houses and a hotel structure belonging to the suspected kidnapper.

Ramoni, a herder and hotelier, was reportedly whisked away by soldiers along with an accomplice herbalist, Bunmi Popoola, for their alleged involvement in a kidnapping saga in Odo-Owa, Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara, on Thursday.

An unnamed hunter in Odo-Owa reportedly prevented the payment of ransom to secure the freedom of a kidnapped victim, ”who was tied down in a Fulani settlement called Ruga” and alerted security agencies.

Some of the kidnappers reportedly fled the scene while Ramoni, who was in his car with Bunmi heading toward Ruga at the time, were suspected to have a hand in the incident and were promptly arrested and whisked away by soldiers.

The 27-year-old Popoola, Ramoni’s alleged accomplice, was formerly a kingmaker in Odo-Owa community but was in October 2016 expelled by the Odo-Owa Traditional Council for criminal activities.

He was accused of raping a 27-year-old girl, Joke, under the guise of curing her of an ailment.

Joke, an agricultural science graduate of the College of Education, Lafiagi, was reportedly afflicted with a strange disease in 2014, which defied orthodox medication and was referred to Popoola for treatment.

Joke’s mother had told the police then that ”Popoola always used a handkerchief to wipe the private part of her daughter each time he had sex with her and threatened her with death, if she revealed what he did”.

Popoola was later arraigned before an Ilorin Magistrates’ Court, presided over by Ahmed Immam, and ordered to be remanded in prison custody over a one-count charge of murder.

Ramoni on the other hand was reportedly ”on the radar of the youths in the community and was being observed for allegedly belonging to a kidnap syndicate”.

The aforementioned past scenarios involving the two suspects angered the youths.

NAN gathered that the soldiers arrested the two suspects and took them to an unknown destination on Thursday to prevent them from being lynched and also prevent the razing of the Odo-Owa Police Division where they were initially detained.

The youths had stormed Ramoni’s residence and hotel premises in Omu-Aran as early as 9 a.m on Friday and set the property ablaze.

NAN reports that cases of kidnappings had become rampant in most of the communities in Kwara South and had created tension and anxiety among the populace.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of Kwara Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said he was yet to be briefed about the development.

Mr Okasanmi, however, promised to get back to NAN ”after hearing from officers at the Omu-Aran division, where the incident took place”. (NAN)