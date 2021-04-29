ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has declared Monday, May 3, public holiday to mark this year’s International Workers Day Celebration.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Shuaib Belgore, on Thursday.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerian Workers on witnessing this year’s celebration.

According to the statement, he commended them for their patience, understanding and support in driving the policies and programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its determination to move the country to the next level of socio-economic development.

Mr Aregbesola called for more dedication and patriotism from all Nigerian Workers and the Labour Unions.

He said the challenges of the moment will soon be over as the government is committed to the security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

“Government is putting all strategies in place to curb the challenges of insecurity in the country. I therefore call on the Labour Force and all patriotic citizens to be fully committed to the task of putting insecurity to a permanent end as much as possible,” he said.

“Ogbeni Aregbesola wishes all Nigerian Workers a peaceful May Day Celebration,” the statement concluded.