The executive secretary, Anambra State, Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Paul Odenigbo, has said there was no case of killing in Internally Displaced Camp (IDP) in the state.

Mr Odenigbo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Awka that the agency has 28 camps across the state.

“Of all these 28 camps, none is open now. The camps are all used anytime we have cases of flooding.

“I am surprised to hear that people were killed in IDP camp in Anambra because as at today April 27, 2021, none of the camps is open,” he said.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State did not respond to calls seeking comment on the development, NAN reported.

Anambra, like other states in the South-east region, including the South-south, has been grappling with severe security challenges, including deadly attacks on security agencies in the state.

The latest incident in the state occurred on Monday where nine people were killed in Ukpomachi community, Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of state by hoodlums who invaded the community.

Because of the killing, students of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University living off the Igbariam campus, have fled their lodges over fear of reprisal.

Two police officers were killed on April 19 when some unknown gunmen attacked the Zone 13 police headquarters at Ukpo, near Awka.

Part of the police station, including vehicles parked at the premises, were razed during the attack.

(NAN)