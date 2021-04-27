ADVERTISEMENT

To further support Nigeria in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Victims Support Fund (VSF) has donated 60,000 Rapid Test Kits to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The donation was made through the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 on Monday to support the nation’s response to the pandemic.

The chairperson of the VSF COVID-19 Taskforce, Toyosi Ogunsiji, said the donation is the largest single donation of test kits to the federal government since the onset of the pandemic in the country.

Ms Ogunsiji said the 60,000 test kits is worth about N210 million.

She noted that the donation is geared towards the reopening of the NYSC orientation camp on May 17, 2021.

According to her, the NYSC is one of the most crucial components in terms of high-density population environment across the country.

“We will like to continue to support the efforts of the government to ensure that we reduce community-to-community transmission of the pandemic across the country,” she said.

She explained that the group has supported the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) with data monitoring and tele-surveillance equipment.

“We have provided food medical support to 18 states across the country specifically on the request of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19.

“We have provided borehole facilities, 4000 litres of solar panels facilities and several others to support the gradual reopening of schools,” she said.

While receiving the items, Chairman of PSC, Boss Mustapha, said the test kits will be administered transparently across the country.

Mr Mustapha appealed to other private organisations to continue to support the government as the country is not yet out of the woods.

VSF, a private sector led organisation, initially formed to assist victims of Boko Haram attacks, is led by Theophilus Danjuma, a businessman and former army chief.