The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has announced the reinstatement of the institution’s Students’ Union activities.

This was made known in a statement by the Dean, Division of Student Affairs, Isiaka Aransi, on Tuesday.

The decision is coming four years after its proscribed the students’ body, citing security reasons.

“As a follow up to the Senate approval at its meeting held on Friday, 16 April 2021 and the Vice-Chancellor’s commitment to reinstate the suspended Students’ Union, the Dean of the Division of Student Affairs hereby request the Dean of each Faculty to immediately organise a Faculty wide election to select two student representatives to serve as members of Electoral and Petition Commission that will midwife the new Students’ Union Executive members.

“This is expected to be done between today, 26 April 2021 and 31” May, 2021. We hereby implore the Dean of each Faculty to kindly make this arrangement in the interest of a credible and peaceful transition into a mature Students’ Union government in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

“While soliciting for the required attention to this memo, the Division of Student Affairs appreciate the anticipated cooperation of all concerned,” Mr Aransi said in his state.

Background

The management of OAU in 2017 suspended union activities on the argument that it had plunged the school into embarrassment following students incessant protests.

Since then, the students had lacked a body to engage the management on their behalf in the event of concerns over poor delivery of services.

Reacting to the reinstatement, the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in South-west Zone said they were elated that the management adhered to the agreement reached at the meeting between the Zonal body and the Division of Students’ Affairs alongside the Chief Security Officer of the University on April 14.

The coordinator of the students, Kowe Amos, said “at the meeting, it was agreed upon that the University management through the DSA shall communicate to each faculty head in meeting the recommendation of the zonal body that students should be made to elect those that will constitute the Electoral Commission and Petition that will usher in a new leadership of the Students’ Union in fulfilling the principle of participatory democracy.

“Reading through the content of the letter that was issued a few minutes ago, we make bold to say that the University management is really determined to restore Union activities as agreed upon.

“On a final note, we call on the students of the university to sustain the tradition and principle of Great Ife Students’ Union which are; equality, solidarity and fraternity.”