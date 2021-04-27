ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army has condemned the circulation of pictures of its soldiers and officers killed in the line of duty.

Army spokesperson Mohammed Yerima made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

He described the act as insensitive and improper for families of victims to get to know about the death of their loved ones on social media posts.

The statement from the army comes two days after Boko Haram terrorists sacked an army base in Mainok, Borno State.

The gory pictures of the slain soldiers have since gone viral on social media.

In its reaction, the army threatened to take legal action to protect troops who die in action from what it described as social media ridicule.

Read full statement:

PROTEST AGAINST INDISCRIMINATE AND INSENSITIVE SHARING OF GRAPHIC PICTURES OF KILL-IN-ACTION SOLDIERS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The Nigerian Army condemns in the strongest term possible, the indiscriminate sharing on social media of graphic pictures of personnel who paid the supreme price in the cause of defending and protecting the country from its adversaries.

This act is not only unpatriotic but very insensitive and utterly reprehensible.

Officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army deployed to various theatres of internal security operations are on legitimate duties and are in the harm’s way to defend and protect the country from those who are intent on destroying it.

In the course of carrying out this constitutional mandate, troops put their lives on the line to ensure that innocent citizens and institutions of the state are protected from violent criminals. In some cases, these gallant officers and soldiers are meted with the worst form of savagery by the heartless adversaries whose intent is to instill fear on of the citizenry.

While the Nigerian Army and its personnel understand the nature of the noble calling and are ever ready to confront any danger of adversity on the way, what is most unfathomable is the glee with which some people share the gory pictures of officers and soldiers who are either killed-in-action or Wounded-in-action in the media.

These unpatriotic acts are often done without any modicum of consideration for the memories of the departed personnel or their family members. In some cases, their loved ones do find out about their unfortunate death in such callous manner before they are even contacted by the military authorities. One can only imagine the trauma and pain such families go through waking up to see the gory pictures of their loved ones splashed on the social media.

The Nigerian Army consider this despicable and unpatriotic act totally unacceptable and will henceforth take legal actions to protect troops who die in action from being ridiculed on social media or any platform.

Mohammed Yerima

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

27 April 2021