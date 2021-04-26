ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested at least 40 crime suspects in Edo this year including those who have ‘instigated’ crisis between herders and farmers.

The Commandant of the corps in the state, George Edem, told reporters on Monday in Benin City that those arrested were suspected to have engaged in illegal mining or vandalism of national assets.

Others were arrested on suspicion of their involvement in farmers-herders conflicts, armed robbery or impersonation, he said.

Mr Edem explained that 20 suspects were arrested over alleged vandalism of national assets, while 10 suspects were arrested for alleged car theft.

Six suspects were arrested for alleged illegal mining, while four suspects were arrested for instigating conflicts between farmers and herders in Edo State, he added.

The commandant said NSCDC also resolved more than 56 cases of clashes between farmers and herders in the state during the same period.

“The Agro Rangers Unit of the Corps has also put in so much effort towards ensuring that farmers returned to their farms.

“The state command is also currently working out modalities to sensitise students on their personal safety and security.

“The NSCDC is playing its role to ensure that there is peace in the state and the nation at large.

“Stakeholders should give security institutions intelligence reports regarding movements of strangers around them because intelligence sharing is vital in neutralising bandits and other criminals,” he said.

Mr Edem also urged people in Edo to be law abiding.

(NAN)