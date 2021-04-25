ADVERTISEMENT

Kamaru Usman successfully defended his UFC welterweight title on Sunday morning against Jorge Masvidal via a brutal knockout in round two of their scheduled five round contest. The fight held at the Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, United States of America.

Usman produced two takedowns and struck his opponent 32 times but Masvidal did not see the knockout punch coming. In the post-fight press conference, the 33-year-old Nigerian said having not prepared as well as he would have wanted and still won, he wanted to put “definitive end” to the Masvidal chapter.

“There were two set-ups to that right hand that I envisioned him landing and that one was one of them. Actually, I tried the first one in the second round but he is a veteran in the game and he saw it coming, so, I decided to stay composed.”

In a post-match shout-out on Twitter, Usman said, “Jacksonville, Florida — y’all said you wanted violence…You’re welcome.”

On staying composed and in control, Usman said he “used the energy in the building”. He added, “We had to stay composed and take care of business.”

Foe their first fight nine months ago, Usman revealed he took it on with just four days training and a broken nose which ensured he was a little nervous but in the second he needed “to put a definitive end to that chapter and that is what I did tonight.”

Usman defeated Masvidal via a fifth-round technical knockout at UFC 245 and completed that chapter with a devastating knockout in UFC 261 and the Nigerian wants to be considered as one of the best in the world – an assertion that UFC owner, Dana White, agrees with.

White said that Usman is “one of the best ever and he’s on his way to probably being the greatest of all time.”

“When you go in and you beat the guys who are looked at as the best in the world at that time and you beat them twice and you beat them convincingly, it’s all part of cementing that legacy that this guy is going to have someday,” White added.

It was Usman’s fourth successful defense of his title and he now boasts the second-longest winning streak [14] in UFC history; second only to Anderson Silva, the former UFC Middleweight Champion who went 16 matches unbeaten.