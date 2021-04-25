ADVERTISEMENT

A 20-year-old man, Hamisu Ahmed, on Saturday, drowned in open water well at Samegu behind Sahad, Kano State.

This is contained a statement issued to journalists in Kano by Saminu Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State fire Service.

The PRO said that the victim who was a mechanic went to take a bath after repairing a car when he got drowned.

“We received a distress call at about 07:31 a.m. from one Muhammad Abdulmalik.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 07:43 a.m,” he said.

Mr Abdullahi said that Mr Hamisu was brought out of the water dead and his corpse was handed over to his father, Yahaya Usman of Dorayi Chiranci Quarters.

(NAN)