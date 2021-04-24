ADVERTISEMENT

Two American artists, Gan Golan and Andrew Boyd, have created a climate clock to serve as a daily reminder to the world about the urgency of combating climate change to save the earth.

The digital clock is part of a large public art installation called the Metronome. It covers a ten storey high area on the north wall of One Union Square South, a residential high rise in New York, to show the 15-digit electronic clock.

The climate clock is to show the time remaining to reduce greenhouse gas emissions so as to prevent some effects of global warming from becoming irreversible.

According to the Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5 degree Celsius, human activity is the dominant cause of observed climate change over the past century. These activities are causing sea level to rise and an increase in droughts, severe storms, wildfires and extreme weather conditions that threaten human life, healthy communities and critical infrastructure.

This explains why the global temperature must be kept below 1.5 degree Celsius above pre-industrialised levels, experts say.

The digital clock which was first unveiled by the developers of One Union Square South in 1999 before being modified in September, 2020, into a climate clock once measured the 24-hour format time in its own unique way, counting the hours, minutes and decimal seconds on a large orange LED digits.

This has now been modified to measure the time left to cut down emissions of greenhouse gases.

Among others, the large public art installation also consists of a round circular void from which puffs of white steam are released at noon and midnight.

In addition to just displaying the climate clock, another set of information was last Sunday added to the LED display to show the percentage share of global energy consumption generated by renewable resources.

This addition was affected by Greg Schwedock who is a participant of the Climate Clock project which displayed a new message: “The Earth has a deadline. Let’s make it a lifeline.”

It was followed by a 10-digit display that reports the amount of the world’s energy that comes from renewable sources. As of last Sunday, the clock was reporting the energy figure as just over 12 per cent as against the targeted 100 per cent.

Although slowly, this number is gradually increasing. Likewise, as of Friday, according to a tweet on Climate Clock handle, the lifeline on the climate clock was reading 6 years 250 days to turn around the worst of the climate crises.

The⏰is ticking. @theclimateclock relaunched in NYC & traveled to the #BidenSummit in DC with a clear message: we must #ActInTime. See the unveiling of our new Lifeline & the activists who are taking our portable action clocks around the world to demand climate justice. pic.twitter.com/nwBoAp3cRp — CLIMATE CLOCK (@theclimateclock) April 23, 2021

“The Climate Clock will remind the world every day just how perilously close we are to the brink,” Stephen Ross, chairman of related companies, the developer that owns One Union Square South, said in a statement.

“This initiative will encourage everybody to join us in fighting for the future of our planet,” he added.

To describe the project, Mr Golan and Mr. Boyd have created a website, climateclock.world. According to tweets on Climate Clock, climate activists converged in Washington with a gift of a foot-long replica of the climate clock to the climate summit showing the number of days world leaders have to reach zero carbon emissions, before some climate impacts become irreversible.



Alongside this, a petition, with over 300,000 signatures, was delivered to the Biden administration urging the world leaders to stop approving new fossil fuel projects and fund a transition to a green economy.