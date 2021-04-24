ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Katsina on Saturday debunked a report on social media that 20 women were abducted at a naming ceremony in Dandume Local Government Area of the state.

The report alleged that the abduction happened on Friday at Gidan Bido village of Jiruwa ward in Dandume council area.

The police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isah, denied the report in a statement he issued on Saturday and urged reporters to always ascertain the facts before publishing a report.

“Reporters should either go to the scene of crime and do a real time investigative reporting or seek confirmation from the appropriate authorities,” Mr Isah said.

ALSO READ: Four policemen killed as gunmen attack police formations across Nigeria

He said the “misinformation (was) capable of causing discord and apprehension among the good people of the state.”

Mr Isah said the police headquarters in Katsina had made contact with the divisional police officer in Dandume and other local sources “and it turned out the story was a fairytale meant to cause unnecessary panic among residents.”