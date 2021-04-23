ADVERTISEMENT

A popular businessman was on Wednesday kidnapped by gunmen who attacked him and his aides in Oke-Onigbin, Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The man, popularly known as Alaga Olayemi, was ambushed by seven gunmen in the evening while returning home from his maize farm in the town.

According to sources in the community, Mr Olayemi was with two aides who escaped the attack with injuries.

Confirming the report, the spokesperson of the police in Kwara, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the police were making efforts to rescue the businessman.

“One Alhaji Alaga Olayemi was reportedly kidnapped in his farm at Oke-Onigbin by seven unknown gunmen, intensive effort to rescue him has been activated by the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Lawal Bagega,” he told our correspondent on Friday.

READ ALSO:

Kidnapping for ransom has been on the rise in different parts of the country lately.

Despite several promises by security agencies and government officials to curb the menace, the situation has continued to worsen.