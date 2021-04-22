ADVERTISEMENT

Again, gunmen have reportedly abducted 18 passengers from a commercial bus in the Ibarapa axis of Oyo State.

The passengers were said to be coming from Ogun State into the state.

Sources told our correspondent that the incident occurred on Thursday morning along Eruwa-Igboora way.

The spokesperson of police in the state, Adewale Osifeso, and Amotekun commandant, Olayinka Olayanju, did not respond to calls and text messages as of the time of filing this report.

But the Secretary of the Farmers Union in Ibarapa, Taiwo Adeagbo, confirmed the incident.

“The bus is still beside the road there between Eruwa and Igboora. I have told the police, I told our senator and others. I am saddened by these happenings,” he told Punch newspaper.

The Convener of Igangan Development Advocates, Oladiran Oladokun, also confirmed the development.

Details soon…