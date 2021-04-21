ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the delay in the renewal of Seaports concession agreements.

The House mandated its committees on Committees on Ports and Harbour and Privatisation and Commercialisation to interface with concerned parties on the agreement.

The resolution was a sequel to a motion moved by Shehu Koko (APC, Kebbi) on Wednesday during plenary.

Apapa, Tincan Island, Port Harcourt, Onne, Calabar, Koko and Warri Ports are the affected seaports.

According to Mr Koko, the intervention of the House will help forestall “losses of hundreds of millions of dollars revenues accruable to the government.”

He explained that the concession agreements for some of the ports have expired while others are going to end in May.

He noted further that non-renewal of the agreements could mean automatic extension without the benefit of renegotiation of the terms of agreements.

“The Concession Agreements that have expired are deemed to have been automatically renewed without the benefit of full renegotiation, provided that concessionaires served the lessor requisite notice of intent to renew in line with the provisions of the Agreements,” he explained.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, opposed a motion for an amendment moved by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta), for the inclusion of the Committee on Treaties and Agreement for the investigation.

He argued that Committee on Treaties and Agreement has the mandate on international agreements that requires ratification by the Parliament.

Consequently, the Committees on Ports and Harbour and, Privatisation and Commercialisation were given four weeks to report to the House for further legislative action.

Meanwhile, the House has given all ad hoc committees of the House till the April 30 to submit their reports.

Mr Gbajabiamila also cautioned members to desist from lobbying for appointments into committees.

The visibly angry Mr Gbajabiamila expressed disapproval over the issue.

The House currently has over 100 committees. There are however vacancies in some committees due to the death of some members.

Also, some new members are coming to the parliament due to court pronouncement or bye-elections.