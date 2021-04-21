ADVERTISEMENT

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta) on Wednesday, called for the resignation or suspension of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ali Pantami, for alleged ‘links to extremists’.

Coming under Order 6 rule 1 and 2 (Point of privilege) he said the minister should resign due to his alleged connection to such groups.

In his motion, Mr Elumelu said as a serving member of the House, he cannot allow Mr Pantami to continue to serve as a minister of the federal government.

“As a serving member of this House, I have been called by several members of his constituency that why would I be in the House while a man with links to extremism will be allowed to remain a minister.

“It will be out of place for me to be in this chamber and allow a man with links to extremism to remain a minister…….he should either resign or be suspended.”

The Pantami controversy started with a report that the United States of America government reportedly placed the minister on terrorists watch list. However, the report which failed to quote or referrence any source has been recanted and apology offered to the minister.

Mr Pantami who is also an Islamic scholar denied the alleged links to extremists in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

The initial report has caused more spotlight to be placed on Mr Pantami’s past sermons, some of which appear to be sympathetic to extremist groups.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Mr Pantami during his daily Ramadan sermon at the Alnoor Mosque on Saturday, said he made those comments while he was still very young.

Mr Elumelu was however opposed by the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, who said he (Mr Elumelu) came under a wrong point of order. He noted that Order 6 rule 1 and 2 “cannot be debated.”

He added that his point of Order is however “noted.”

Mr Elumelu is one of several Nigerians that have called for the resignation of the minister.