An operative of the Oyo State Security Network, codenamed Operation Amotekun, has reportedly been killed by gunmen in Oyo State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the operative, Suleiman Quadir, was killed in an ambush at Living Farms in Fiditi, on Tuesday.

This incident was confirmed in a statement to our correspondent by Olayinka Olayanju, Commandant of Amotekun in the State.

“One of our operatives in Amotekun Oyo State, Suleiman Quadir 25 years old of Atiba Local Government was killed in an ambush by a group of armed bandits numbering 11 at Living Farms in Fiditi on Tuesday, 20th April 2021.

“Amo Quadir and his colleague Amo Bello Yisau were escorting the staff of the farm to the farm when it was invaded by the armed bandits.

“Amo Yisau too was caught by rounds of bullets but he survived and is receiving treatment at the General Hospital Owode Oyo.

“The gallant Amo, Suleiman Quadir left behind an aged father, a wife and a son. He has since been buried according to Islamic rites,” the statement read.

Nigeria has been battling with a series of kidnap cases and killings that had led to the birth of Amotekun and other regional security outfits.