The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured that the pump price of petroleum products would not be increased in the near future.

The Interim Secretary of the ruling party, John Akpanudoedehe, gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja.

He spoke at an event organised by APC Professionals’ Forum at the party’s national secretariat to showcase the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Mr Akpanudoedehe, who represented Governor Mai Mala Buni, the Interim Chairman at the event, thanked the forum for enlightening Nigerians on the achievements, programmes and policies of the administration.

“Another thing we have achieved which is recently, is the issue in the pump price of petroleum, the party said no to it.

“It doesn’t matter the circumstances, the party says the time is not ripe, that is the position of the party and they listened,” Mr Akpanudoedehe said.

He assured the forum that the APC leadership would continue to partner with it, adding that Mr Buhari is a listening president.

“Many of the things you complained about, he already knows, once you bring anything or those issues before him, he will take it with commitment,” he said.

He charged members of the forum to take advantage of the party’s ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise as a way of contesting elections as professionals.

“We are looking for educated people to contest for every available position in Nigeria, at this time, if you don’t succeed you will be compensated.

“You must contest, women must contest. Disabled people must contest. Young professionals must contest.

“Be rest assured that the chairman is a listening man, and what we will do to enhance you, we will do it,” Mr Akpanudoedehe said.

He added that everyone was allowed to key into the Buhari-led administration’s programmes.

“As I am talking with you now, people are collecting loans and COVID-19 palliatives and benefiting from other social programmes of the federal government,” he said.

(NAN)