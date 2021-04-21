United States President Joe Biden has praised the verdict that sentenced Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

Premium Times earlier reported that former Minneapolis Police officer, Mr Chauvin, was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of Mr Floyd.

Mr Floyd’s death in May 2020 stirred worldwide protests against racism and police brutality after a video showed Mr Chauvin pinning Mr Floyd’s neck to the ground for minutes with his knee.

The jury reached its verdict Tuesday and found Mr Chauvin, 45, guilty on all three charges — second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The former police officer faces up to 40 years behind bars on the top charge.

In a reaction to the verdict, President Biden on his official Twitter page described it as a giant step forward in the march toward justice in America.

““I can’t breathe.’ Those were George Floyd’s last words. We cannot let them die with him. We have to keep hearing them. We must not turn away. We cannot turn away.

“I also spoke with George Floyd’s family again. A remarkable family of extraordinary courage. Nothing can ever bring their brother, their father , back. But, this can be a giant step forward in the March toward justice in America, ” he said in a White House Press Video.

A former President of the United States, Barack Obama, also hailed the verdict.

According to a statement released on his official Twitter page on Tuesday, he said, “Today, a jury did the right thing. For almost a year, George Floyd’s death under the knee of a police officer has reverberated around the world — inspiring murals and marches, sparking conversations in living rooms and new legislation. But a more basic question has always remained: would justice be done?”

He added: “In this case, at least, we have our answer. But if we’re being honest with ourselves, we know that true justice is about much more than a single verdict in a single trial.”

“True justice requires that we come to terms with the fact that Black Americans are treated differently, every day,” he wrote.

“It requires us to recognise that millions of our friends, family, and fellow citizens live in fear that their next encounter with law enforcement could be their last. And it requires us to do the sometimes thankless, often difficult, but always necessary work of making the America we know more like the America we believe in.

“While today’s verdict may have been a necessary step on the road to progress, it was far from a sufficient one. We cannot rest. We will need to follow through with the concrete reforms that will reduce and ultimately eliminate racial bias in our criminal justice system.”

Mr Obama said he and former first lady Michelle were thinking of the Floyd family, along with those who have never received justice.

“Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his official Twitter page said he was “appalled” by Mr Floyd’s death. He welcomed the verdict.

“I was appalled by the death of George Floyd and welcome this verdict. My thoughts tonight are with George Floyd’s family and friends.”

