Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on Tuesday said his administration has implemented the demand for financial autonomy made by the striking Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

He made this known via his Twitter handle hosting the Lagos chapter of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and JUSUN members at the Government House in Marina.

Judiciary workers had, on April 6, embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike demanding the implementation of constitutional provisions granting financial autonomy to the third arm of government.

Tuesday’s visit was led by the NBA state chairman, Yemi Akangbe.

“I met with the representatives of the NBA branches in Lagos State today who came to dialogue with us on the ongoing strike action by judicial workers over financial autonomy for the Judiciary,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

“Our administration fully supports financial autonomy and it is important to state that Lagos State has implemented and is in compliance with this.”

While he assured the NBA members that he will work together with his counterparts across the country to address effectively the demand of the judiciary workers, he said “Lagos has always been at the forefront in Nigeria on matters of welfare and remuneration of judicial officers, reforms and working conditions.”

The governor’s comments came hours after the Governors’ Forum and the Senate had pledged support for financial autonomy of the judiciary.

The lawyers, led by the Lagos State chairman, Yemi Akangbe, were from Epe, Ikorodu and Badagry branches. The Ikeja branch had, on Monday, staged a protest at the government house at Alausa to present their letter to the Government.

Mr Akangbe reiterated the demand of the judiciary workers for financial autonomy while he acknowledged the “giant strides” that has been made by the state government, according to a statement by Moshood Abiola, the NBA state secretary.

“The state chairman observed that there were reports that the state was already complying with the provision of the law with 100% compliance in respect of recurrent expenditure and 75% compliance in respect of capital expenditure but that the State needs to comply fully,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Olumide Akpata, the NBA President, had last Friday directed its branch chairmen nationwide to lead “visits” to government houses in their states every Monday until the judiciary workers’ demands are met.