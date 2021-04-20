ADVERTISEMENT

A traditional ruler in Ekiti State who was kidnapped last week has been taken to a hospital after he was released Tuesday.

David Oyewumi, the Obadu of Ilemeso Ekiti, was kidnapped on April 15 when armed men invaded his palace and later demanded N20 million ransom.

His release was confirmed by the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu.

“I can confirm to you that the monarch had been released from captivity,” Mr Abutu said. “He had also reunited with his family.

“However, he is presently receiving medical care in one of the facilities in the state as a result of the trauma he passed through.”

Mr Abutu added that the police was not aware of any ransom paid to secure the monarch’s release.

He added that the monarch’s release was due to “the combined efforts of the police and other security agencies”.

Speaking on his release, the Commander of Ekiti Amotekun Corps, Joe Komolafe, said the release was secured at Obbo Ayegunle, Ekiti Local Government area of Kwara State, with the support of the vigilante members in Kwara State.

“When we went into the bush, we tracked the traditional ruler to the area, the Vigilante from Kwara State joined our team and we were able to rescue him in the night in the forest at Obbo-Ile, Kwara State,” Mr Komolafe said.

“No ransom was paid. We have brought him home and he is currently receiving medical attention.”