A student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Adedeji Emmanuel, has committed suicide.
This was announced by the Chief Security Officer of the school, Babatunde Oyatokun, Tuesday evening.
“The Security Department announces the painful departure of a student of the Faculty of Admin; Adedeji Emmanuel who till his time of passing was a 200-level student of Management and Accounting.
“It is being speculated that he died as a result of intake of pesticide and all evidence points towards this but we have launched an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death,” Mr Oyatokun said in a statement.
He advised students to utilise the Counseling Unit of the school when dealing with psychological or academic issues.
He added that the unit has continually strengthened relationships with Mental Health Support Initiative, a group of mental health experts and enthusiasts.
