Troops of the Nigerian Armed forces on Sunday foiled attempts by Boko Haram to take over Dikwa, headquarters of Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

A statement by the Army spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima, said the terrorists suffered high casualties in their failed bid.

Dikwa has been a soft target for the terrorists in recent years where they attack and wreck havoc on the residents.

The most recent attack was less than a month ago where seven aid workers were abducted from the area.

The insurgents during the attack also burnt the offices of the aid workers, destroyed government facilities, and hospitals belonging to non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

The statement said the terrorists were said to have suffered heavy losses in both equipment and personnel including some of their key leaders.

The army, however, did not specify in numbers of casualties.

Read full statement:

BOKO HARAM SUFFERED HIGH CASUALTY IN A FAILED ATTEMPT TO TAKE DIKWA

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole currently carrying out Operation Tura Takaibango stationed at Dikwa and Gulumba Gana supported by the Air Component inflicted heavy casualty on Boko Haram Terrorists who attempted to take control of the strategic town of Dikwa, the headquarters of Dikwa LGA of Borno State. The terrorists in their numbers mounted on 12 gun trucks attacked the town on the eve of Sunday 18 April 2021, just as the locals prepare to break their Ramadan fast for the day. The troops having contained the initial wave of the attack had to occupy their alternative Headquarters at Gulumba Gana to enable the Air Component engage any gun trucks and other technicals in the vicinity of the attack to prevent fratricide. The troops launched a counter attack in the early hours of Monday 19 April 2021 and successfully reoccupied their main headquarters in Dikwa.

The retreating terrorists suffered heavy losses in both equipment and personnel including some of their key leaders from the superior fire power of own troops both from the air and ground forces. The troops are currently patrolling Dikwa town and environs to assess the level of damage inflicted on the terrorists.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, has commended the troops for their doggedness and directed them to restrategise in order to prevent any further attacks in the area. The Nigerian Army remains committed towards ensuring a safe and secure environment through out the North East theatre.

Mohammed Yerima

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

19 April 2021