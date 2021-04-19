ADVERTISEMENT

Nowamagbe Omoigui, cardiologist, foremost civil war and military historian , has died.

The native of Edo State was 62 at the time of his passing

“On behalf of the Omoigui family, we are heartbroken to announce that our son, husband, father, uncle, brother, in-law, friend and muse to many, Dr. Nowamagbe Austin Omoigui, pre-eminent interventional cardiologist in Columbia, South Carolina and foremost Nigerian civil-military and Benin historian, shed his earthly bonds and was called to the Lord on April 18, 2021,” Sota Omoigui said in a statement on behalf of the family.

“We are immensely grateful to God for the life he lived, the service he gave to family and country, and most importantly, his love, care for, and devotion to, his wife, children, family and friends,” the statement added.

Although a certified interventional cardiologist, Mr Omoigui contributed a huge trove of insight to the history of the country, particularly on the military era and the civil war.

“I am neither a professional political scientist nor historian,”he said at a memorial lecture he delivered in 2002 in Benin. “However, storytelling is part of our culture and tradition. It is one of the ways ordinary folks have passed the story of our people from one generation to another for centuries.”

His historical thrillers bordered on Nigeria’s history and included, but not limited to the 1966 Nigerian coup d’état, the Nigerian counter-coup of 1966, the Nigerian Palace Coup of 1975, the abortive February 13, 1976 coup, the Nigerian Military Coup of December 31, 1983, the palace coup of 1985, the Vatsa Coup Conspiracy of 1985, the Gideon Orkar Coup of 1990.

Rising of the star

Mr Omoigui had his formative education at Corona Primary School, St Saviour’s Primary School, and St Mary’s Primary School, all in Lagos.

From there, he graduated to Federal Government College, Warri, and then King’s College, Lagos, before he was admitted to the University of Ibadan where he graduated with a distinction in 1981.

Mr Omoigui was an associate professor of medicine and the director of the division of cardiovascular disease at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, U.S.

He had a master’s degree in public health and wrote many publications in medical journals.

He had further postgraduate training in medical education at the University of Rochester, New York; University of Illinois, Chicago; Stanford University, Palo Alto; and the Cleveland Clinic, Ohio.

His sister, Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, is a former chairperson of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS); his father, Daniel Omoigui, was a former surveyor-general of the federation, while his mother, Grace Omoigui was a legal luminary, and she died in 2016.