The Management of Arik Air says it is resuming direct flights from the nation’s commercial capital, Lagos, to the ancient city of Kano effective from April 27, 2021.
Roy Ilegbodu, chief executive officer of Arik Air, said in a statement in Lagos on Sunday that the three weekly flights would operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Mr Ilegbodu said the decision to reintroduce direct flights between Lagos and Kano was informed by the importance of both cities as centres of commerce.
He said Arik Air had always been known for the promotion of economic activities among the components states of Nigeria.
Mr Ilegbodu said: “We are pleased to announce the return of services to the ancient city of Kano. Our flights will offer our customers the advantage of direct air travel between Lagos and Kano.
“Customers on this route should expect the traditional Arik Air hospitality and exceptional services that have become the hallmark of the airline,” he said.
(NAN)
