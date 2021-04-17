ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Philip’s coffin has been interred in the royal vault of St George’s Chapel.

It was placed on a catafalque on a marble slab and lowered into the vault by an electric motor.

The vault was created between 1804 and 1810 for George III, who died in 1820 and is one of three kings buried there.

The other two are George IV and William IV.

Horns were played as his coffin was lowered down.

A blessing was given by the Archbishop of Canterbury before the choir sang the national anthem, “God Save the Queen.”

The members of the royal family looked up as the choir sang while the queen bowed her head.

The 94-year-old monarch was then led out of the church by the archbishop and followed by her family members.

Prince William, her grandson, was seen glancing back at the vault as he left his pew.

In the funeral procession which departed Windsor Castle to the chapel was Queen Elizabeth II, who was driven in a car. It was her first appearance in public since the death of her husband.

Philip’s coffin had been draped with his personal standard and was driven in a green military Land Rover Defender.

The children of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip – Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward – walked behind the Land Rover.

Also in the procession were the Earl of Wessex, Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Prince William, Vice Admiral Tim Lawrence, and the Earl of Snowdon.

Queen Elizabeth II followed behind in a car.

For the eight-minute procession, a gun was fired by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from the East Lawn of Windsor Castle. (dpa/NAN)