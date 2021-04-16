ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Zamfara State have arrested a medical doctor and seven other persons for allegedly aiding and abetting banditry in the state.

The state commissioner for information, Ibrahim Dosara, disclosed this at a press briefing held in Gusau on Thursday.

He said the medical doctor was arrested in Kamarawa village of Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The commissioner said the doctor was arrested by men of Operation Puff Adder for allegedly supplying military kits to armed bandits, and after preliminary searching, ten pairs of military jungle boots and military hand gloves were recovered from him.

Mr Dosara said the two of the seven, suspected to be security personnel, on interrogation, ”voluntarily confessed to have been involved in sabotaging many military operations in the state”.

He added that these suspects were, according to their confessions, ”engaged in sharing military intelligence, supplying arms and ammunition, military uniforms and other facilities to armed bandits across that state.

Another suspect was arrested in connection with ”conspiring with the bandits and supplying them with ammunition”.

Similarly, Mr Dosara said another suspect from Sokoto was arrested by detectives for supplying military uniforms and kits to suspected bandits.

He added that “nine military bulletproof, four sets of military camouflage uniforms, five pairs of military hand gloves, two first bank ATM cards, one Nigerian Army ID card and one Samsung Android handset were recovered from him. (NAN)