Authorities of the Adeyemi College of Education in Ondo, have banned the students from driving cars and riding motorcycles on campus.
The Registrar of the college, Olufisayo Fakorede, in a circular dated April 15, said the ban was necessary to safeguard the lives of students and staff from students who drove recklessly.
Mrs Fakorede said the management had received several complaints from students and staff of the institution over the recklessness of some of the students which necessitated the ban.
“The college management has observed that students who own cars and power bikes drive their cars and ride their power bikes on campus with reckless abandon.
“Management has equally received complaints from both students and staff on this act of indiscipline.
“As a consequence of this, and in order to safeguard the lives of students and staff, management hereby bans students from bringing their cars or power bikes into the college premises.
“The ban is effective immediately,” the registrar stated.
(NAN)
