ADVERTISEMENT

A judge of the U.K. High Court of Justice, Strand, London, (Queen’s Bench Division), has threatened to send a blogger, Maureen Badejo, to prison for contempt if she disobeys the injunction restraining her from publishing further defamatory words on Daniel Olukoya, his family, and the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Nigeria.

Master Thornett, in his ruling on April 13, ordered Ms Badejo to pay the legal fees of the claimants.

“This order prohibits you from doing the acts set out in the injunction,” the judge said in a notice to the defendant.

“You should read it carefully. If you disobey the injunction you may be found guilty of contempt of court and you may be sent to prison or fined or your assets may be seized.”

The judge’s ruling came months after an Ogun State High Court ordered the blogger to pay Mr Olukoya and his church N500 million for defamation.

Ms Badejo, a UK-based blogger and the proprietor of Gio TV, was accused of using her social media channels to blackmail Mr Olukoya and his church on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

She had claimed that Mr Olukoya and his church duped the United States government by selling his books in the country without paying due tax. She also alleged that an MFM pastor in the UK paid £150,000 into the personal account of Mr Olukoya ”and then went to Nigeria to meet the cleric so he could help him cover up his fraud”.

Court’s ruling

In his ruling, the judge granted the application that Mr Olukoya’s wife, Folashade, be joined in the proceedings. He also struck out the defence and counter-claim saying it was an abuse of court process.

“The defendant shall not, whether by herself or instructing or encouraging another person, publish or cause to be published any statement containing or conveying any of the imputations pleaded as paragraph 12 of the particulars of claim.

“The issues of damages and orders pursuant to sections 12 and 13 of the Defamation Act 2013 be adjourned to be determined at a future hearing to be listed upon application by the claimants, and the claimants are permitted to so apply.”