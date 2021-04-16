ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has returned N67.5 million to a fraud victim, Emmanuel Onah , a trader based in Onitsha, Anambra State.

A statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, stated on Thursday that the money was recovered by the zonal office of the anti-graft agency in Enugu through a non-conviction based forfeiture.

Mr Onah was said to have in 2019 transferred N75, 760,540 to the duo of Tega Esinone and Obiajulu Umeagukwu for onward transmission to his business partner, Crecedor Industrial Co. Ltd in Hong Kong.

“The suspects converted the money to their own use. After efforts to recover his money from the suspects failed, Onah petitioned the EFCC,” Mr Uwujaren stated.

The statement added that the commission investigated the matter, and subsequently initiated a non-conviction based forfeiture process.

The process, according to the commission, culminated in a December 1, 2020 ruling by a judge of the Federal High Court in Enugu, Ibrahim Buba, ordering the forfeiture of the sum of N67, 522,831.55 in a new generation bank account belonging to Tega Esinone, to the victim.

Cheques presentation

Presenting the cheques to the victim Thursday, Oshodi Johnson, head of EFCC’s Enugu office, said “the gesture demonstrates the commission’s stance on justice for all.”

“EFCC is for everybody and all that the EFCC stands for is justice. We will continue to work within its mandate to ensure that Nigeria becomes a nation that is corrupt free. We will not rest until this is achieved,” Mr Johnson added.

He warned fraudsters of the commission’s readiness to fish them out, saying that it would be better they repent from their nefarious activities because it was only a matter of time before the long arms of law would catch up with them.

Grateful victim

In his remarks after receiving the cheques, Mr Onah expressed gratitude to the commission for helping to recover his money.

“Honestly, I am so overjoyed because today is a day of smile. I came to you people in tears but today my heart is full of joy and my face is full of smiles. I am now a living testimony that the EFCC works and they can bring justice even to the common man,” he said.