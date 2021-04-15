The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) says Nigerians still have trust and faith in the party despite the country’s challenges.

The National Secretary of the committee, James Akpanudoedehe, said this on Thursday in Abuja while inaugurating the party’s Registration Appeals Committee.

He said the committee was critical to the party’s ongoing nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise which, he said, had been a huge success.

Mr Akpanudoedehe, a former senator, added that the exercise showed that Nigerians still had trust and faith in the APC.

“It is true that COVID-19 and its attendant consequences have hit us hard, so also the big economies of the world.

“The APC administration has however responded remarkably well, on all fronts,” he said.

This, he said, the party did by making available various shades of stimulus packages to vulnerable families and small and medium enterprises and companies manufacturing vital goods.

Mr Akpanudoedehe added that the work was still ongoing.

He noted that as an organisation based on rules and procedure, avenues and channels must be provided forparty members who were dissatisfied with conducts of its officials or otherwise to ventilate their grievances.

This, he said, necessitated the inauguration of the Registration Appeals Committee.

“This party is for all Nigerians, therefore we must show not only by words, but by actions that there is no attempt to exclude, oppress, sideline nor freeze out anybody in the party.

“This is very fundamental, not only to the CECPC, but to our national chairman, Gov. Mai Mala Buni, and the party at large.

“Therefore, your actions in this regard will help engender cohesion, build trust and confidence in this all important exercise.

“This exercise is the foundation for a lot of activities; the delegates, congresses, nominations and, even the national convention, so we must get it right,” he said.

He added that party members must own the processes, saying that the registration exercise must end on a high note.

Mr Akpanudoedehe said members of the committee were carefully selected based on their proven records.

He further added that the committee would be broken into sub-committees to sit across the country’s six geo-political zones.

He said issues of bias within the committee and conflicts of interests must be identified and handled with wisdom.

“Even though we know that angels will not come down to do the work, we trust in your strength of character, your integrity and your capacity to be fair in your dealings to those who approach your committee,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the committee include Farouk Adamu as Chair, and Victor Giadom as Secretary, with Khairat Gwadabe, a former senator and Misha’u Didi as members.

Other members are Hauwa Mohammed, Niyi Akintola, Ita Enang, John Enoh, Ejike Njeze, Abubakar Mohammed, Jerry Ugokwe, Hassan Ardo, Mary Ekpere, Fola Vincent, Dabiu Gambari, Tijani Alfa and Grace Idakwo.

(NAN)