ADVERTISEMENT

At least two persons lost their lives and many others sustained injuries in a fire outbreak at an internally displaced persons’ (IDP) camp in Borno State on Tuesday, officials have said.

Sources familiar with the incident said the IDP camp caught fire two different times in less than 24 hours.

Gajiram, the headquarters of Nganzai local government area of Borno State hosts all the people displaced from other villages in the council area.

An official at the Gajiram IDP camp said “we do not know the cause of the fire, but the disaster occurred twice in quick succession.

“The first one happened on Monday night and the second happened the next morning,’ said Malam Bashir, the camp chairman in Gajiram.

Mr Bashir said over 200 homes made of grass and corrugated sheets were razed in the twin fire incident.

Some of the IDPs said they were yet to receive any form of assistance or palliative support about 48 hours after the fire destroyed all that they had.

The IDPs in the Gajiram camp are mostly Muslims and the disaster has left them without food and shelter during the new month of Ramadan.

“This is the most difficult period for us in recent times,” said Gaji Adamu, a male IDP.

READ ALSO:

“We hoped to start the fasting with the little food given to us earlier this month, but here we are left with nothing to eat and no roof upon our heads.”

The Gajiram IDP campfire disaster is the latest in a series of such mishaps that had taken place in Borno this year.

The state emergency management agency has not officially responded to the fire incident in Gajiram, as the state governor, Babagana Zulum, was expected to visit the local government today.