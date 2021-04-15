ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cited the ruling APC governance style as the reason for the location of Twitter’s African Headquarterters in Ghana despite Nigerians high patronage.

Twitter’s announcement on Monday to set up its first Africa base in Ghana did not go well with many Nigerian users who trended the development on the platform.

The Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, in a statement announcing the decision, described Ghana “as a champion for democracy, a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet.”

The total number of active twitter users in Nigeria is more than the entire 32 million population of its favoured neighbour, Ghana.

‘Extension of failure’

The PDP, in its reaction to the development on Wednesday, said Mr Dorsey’s decision is an extension of the failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

“This is in addition to infrastructural decay, massive corruption and manifest failure of the Buhari Presidency and the APC to address the escalated insecurity brought upon our nation by their incompetent watch.

“Indeed the decision by Twitter to by-pass Nigeria to locate its African operational base in Ghana is another sad commentary of how our nation, which was hitherto a global investment hub under the PDP, has now been so degraded in global economic competitiveness under the APC,” the PDP spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said.

The opposition party argued that the “disturbing move” by Twitter has further dwindled Nigerian youth opportunities in the tech industry and ridiculed Mr Buhari’s claims on Nigeria’s friendly business atmosphere coupled with its towering unemployment rate and foreign loans.

“Moreover, if President Buhari and the APC have the interest of the struggling youth demography of our nation at heart, they ought to have taken the necessary proactive steps to ensure that Twitter brought this huge investment to Nigeria, particularly given that we have the highest number of Twitter users on the continent.

“It is indeed disturbing that the Buhari administration is taking no decisive steps to address the worsening situation in our country, which has become the world’s poverty capital under their watch,” the PDP further stated.