The House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary has asked the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) not to punish the federal government for the wrong action of the state governments.

The Committee Chair, Luke Onofiok (PDP, Akwa Ibom), stated this on Wednesday during an interface with JUSUN representatives in Abuja.

JUSUN is currently on strike in protest of the refusal by government to grant judiciary financial autonomy.

While appealing to the workers to call off their industrial action, Mr Onofiok said the National Assembly was in solidarity with the workers on the issue of financial autonomy for the judiciary.

“Please let us not punish others for the sin of those at the state level. We should take the blame to the doorsteps of those who are actually the cause,” he said.

“They should engage the judiciary staff of their states. When there is financial autonomy it will be for the betterment of their states at large. We are appealing to our governors to please obey the law.”

Earlier, the General Secretary of JUSUN, Isaiah Adetola, urged the lawmakers to support the union in the implementation of the constitution.

“JUSUN is here to fight for the common good. The National Assembly should do something. I appeal that you give us the maximum support that the constitution of the country is obeyed by all,” Mr Adetola said.

President Muhamadu Buhari, in 2020, signed the Executive Order 10 for the implementation of financial autonomy for state judiciary.

The Executive Order 10 makes it mandatory that all states of the federation should include the allocations of both the legislature and the judiciary in the first-line charge of their budgets.