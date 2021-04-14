ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate has asked the federal government and the Ebonyi State Government to put appropriate measures in place to forestall further attacks in the state.

The lawmakers also condemned the activities of herdsmen which allegedly led to the recent destruction of lives and property in the state.

These are some of the resolutions adopted by the Senate on Wednesday following a debate on a motion on the recent killings in the state.

The motion was sponsored by Sam Egwu (PDP, Ebonyi North).

The motion comes on the heels of recent attacks on residents of some communities in the state in March and April by alleged herdsmen.

Some affected communities include Nkalaha, Obegu, Amazu Nkalagu, Umuhuali autonomous communities in Ishielu Local Government Areas.

Over 30 people have been reportedly killed since the attacks started.

Leading the debate, Mr Egwu noted that the state of insecurity in Nigeria is devastating communities and destroying lives and in Ebonyi State, saying killings, maiming, kidnapping and destruction of lives and property had now become the daily experience of the residents.

“On the 20th of March, 2021 over 18 indigenes of Egedege, Obegu and Amuzu communities in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state, including a priest were gruesomely murdered in cold blood by rampaging herdsmen.

“On Monday, just two days ago, 12th of April 2021, herdsmen killed over 12 innocent indigenes, burnt and destroyed over 26 houses and kidnapped five people in the state.

“If the federal government does not intervene urgently, these wicked and senseless killings, kidnapping and destruction of property may continue, thereby subjecting innocent citizens of my state to severe hardship and terrific fear,” he said.

Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North) and Micheal Nnachi (Ebonyi South) ,who contributed to the motions, supported the prayers.

Although the police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, Odah Obianuju, a deputy superintendent of police, said investigations into the killings were ongoing and the ethnic profile of the perpetrators not important, the lawmakers directed the police and other relevant security agencies to investigate the dastardly attacks in the state.

It asked the security agencies to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators and rescue kidnapped victims that are still held captive.

The Senate also asked the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately intervene through the provision of relief materials to the families of the victims and displaced persons in the affected communities.

Upon adopting the resolutions, the lawmakers observed a minute’s silence in honour of those who lost their lives during the attacks.