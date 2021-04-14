ADVERTISEMENT

The Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Mansur Matazu, has become Nigeria’s Permanent Representative at the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

A statement signed by Muntari Ibrahim, NiMet’s General Manager of Public Relations, on Tuesday in Abuja, said the appointment was in line with the provision of the General Regulations (Regulation 5a) of the WMO Basic Documents.

“This is in line with provision of the General Regulations (Regulation 5a) of the World Meteorological Organisation Basic Documents No. 1 (WMO – No 15) 2019 Edition.

“This states that each member shall designate by written notification of the Secretary General, a Permanent Representative who shall be the Director of the Meteorological or Hydrometeorological services to act on technical matters for the member between the sessions of congress.

“Subject to the approval of their respective government, Permanent Representative should be the normal channel of communication between the organisation and their respective countries,” it said.

The statement further said the Permanent Representative would maintain contact with the competent authorities, government of their own countries on matters concerning the work of the organisation.

According to it, a letter of notification signed by Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation, on behalf of the Federal Government to the WMO, disclosed that Mr Matazu had been designated as the Permanent Representative of Nigeria with the WMO.

“Haven been appointed as the head of the meteorological services, he replaces Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi,” it added.

The statement said the WMO had acknowledged the move and reflected the changes on its community platform, including the WMO country profile database.

The World Meteorological Agency is the United Nation’s specialised organisation whose mandate covered weather, climate and water resources.

(NAN)