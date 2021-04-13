ADVERTISEMENT

Ijeoma Okereke, a project officer at the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), last Tuesday tied the knot with her husband, Michael Adagba, in Nenwe, Enugu State.

The wedding which came under the motif, #TheAdagbas21, was a twin event that opened with the solemnisation at All Saints Anglican Church at the bride’s hometown in Nenwe, Enugu State.

A fascinatingly attractive reception followed, a mix of gold, green, and lilac; a mix of several genres of music ushered the newlyweds in as the crowd cheered.

The atmosphere soon brightened as the crowd of well-wishers were invited to join the traditional marriage rites as the bride came out in a beautiful dress to greet her inlaws.

This was followed by the selling of eggs by the bride and her bride maids showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit, which Igbos are generally known for.

How they met

Ijeoma and Michael met in 2019 at their local church in Abuja during weekly evangelism.

According to Mrs Adagba, her husband approached her during this exercise and asked her to a cinema date which she agreed to. “Although he was persistent, I did not take him seriously until mid-2020 when he proposed to me and met my dad.”

Mrs Adagba describes her husband “as a man of action rather than words, as he acted more than he spoke”.

“My first encounter with my love was in a home cell fellowship, and her sight captivated my desire in the first instance.

“After that day I got a job that took me away to Lagos for 8 months, I left Lagos to Abuja to see her again at our regular evangelism ground and I took the bold step to ask her for her phone number and the rest was history that led to the wedding,” Mr Adagba told PREMIUM TIMES.

“She is very sociable to my liking and this aroused my interest in her for a life time. I also needed a peaceful home and Loveleen exudes this quality perfectly, she’s so elegant and charming.”

Mr Michael Adagba works with Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).