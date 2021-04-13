ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday, assured that hazard allowance for medical doctors would be included in the 2021 budget.

He also said the leadership of the House would invite the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, for a meeting next Tuesday.

Mr Gbajabiamila stated this during a meeting with the leadership of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Abuja.

He said the House was committed to addressing the issue of hazard allowance as well as other issues affecting the doctors.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how NARD suspended its 10-day-old strike to allow the federal government implement the agreements in the Memorandum of Action.

Parts of the demands of the doctors include: migration of members on GIFMIS to IPPIS and for those still being owed 2020 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) to be paid from the supplementary budget.

According to a statement by his media aide, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said the implementation of the agreements will be the talking point between the lawmakers and the minister.

“We will monitor issues being processed—the IPPIS, training fund, hazard allowances which the House championed at the peak of the COVID-19 crisis. All the issues will be addressed,” the statement quoted Mr Gbajabiamila as saying.

“We are looking to come to a reasonable and acceptable hazard allowance as well as the training fund, which when the supplementary budget is introduced, we hope and expect to justify why this should be accommodated. We will do everything we need to do to see how we can capture that.

“We are inviting finance minister next week so that we can talk and see how, as best as we can, accommodate all these issues and cement the Memorandum of Action.”

President of NARD, Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, commended the Speaker for visiting the secretariat of the association.