The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, is currently in a meeting with the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Messrs Adeboye and El-Rufai are meeting at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna.

The Governor disclosed this via his Twitter page on Tuesday.

“Malam Nasir @elrufai is meeting Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, in Sir Kashim Ibrahim House,” he captioned the pictures.

The meeting is coming barely two weeks after eight RCCG members, travelling on the church bus for an Easter programme, were kidnapped along Kachia-Kafanchan highway.

They were later released on April 8 after over a week in captivity.

It was not immediately known whether the meeting is in connection to the incident.

