ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, adjourned plenary until April 20 to honour two of its colleagues that died during its Easter recess.

The two deceased lawmakers are Haruna Maitala (APC-Plateau) who died in a car accident on Abuja-Keffi road on his way to Jos on April 3 and Suleiman Lere (APC-Kaduna) died on April 6, at Barau Diko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna State after a brief illness.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, expressed shock over the demise of the lawmakers during the plenary.

While paying tribute to the departed lawmakers, Mr Gbajabiamila said “Maitala was a quiet gentleman.

“The circumstance surrounding his death is very painful.

“The day he died, he had just come back from an official assignment of ECOWAS parliament.

“He was going to Jos for his son’s wedding when death confronted him, he died together with his son and Yusuf Gadgi, his legislative aide.’’

The Speaker also described the death of Mr Lere as painful.

“We know how he struggled in law courts for his election petition case and he eventually won almost after two years.

READ ALSO: Another Nigerian lawmaker is dead

“We swore him in two months ago, which was a very bitter fight, only for us to hear he died a few weeks after his swearing in.

“Both deaths are difficult to understand but God knows best,’’ he said.

Mr Gbajabiamila said the House would hold a valedictory session next Tuesday, in honour of late Ossy Prestige, who also died in February.

He pleaded with members to be in attendance in order to honour their departed colleagues.

The Majority Leader of the House, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, then moved the motion for adjournment till April 20.

(NAN)