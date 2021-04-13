The Ebonyi State government has said that the attack on the people of Umuogudu Akpu-Ngbo Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the State, in the early hours of Monday, was not carried out by Fulani herdsmen.
This clarification is contained in a statement issued to reporters on Monday, in Abakaliki, by Monday Uzor, the spokesperson to the Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe.
“Ebonyi State Government has received with dismay a violent attack on the people of Umuogudu Akpu-Ngbo Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the State in the early hours of Monday.
“The general public is hereby informed that preliminary investigations have indicated as follows:
“One, the attack was not carried out by Fulani herdsmen as being speculated in different quarters.
“Two, the Government of Ebonyi State is in touch with the leadership of the Fulani herdsmen (Miyetti Allah) who denied involvement in the attack.
“Three, the leadership of the Fulani herdsmen has assured the Government and people of Ebonyi State that they will not on any account perpetrate attack on any part of the state.
“Four, the recent attack on Ngbo is linked to the age-long crisis between the community and their Agila neighbours of Benue State,” the statement said.
The state government, according to the statement, had directed the military and the police “to move into the community to repel any further attacks and restore peace”.
“The general public, and in particular the people of Ngbo, are requested to remain law abiding and avoid reprisals as the government is working hard to restore normalcy to the affected community,” the statement added.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post