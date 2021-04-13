ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating procurement of arms by the nation’s security forces has summoned the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Akali, to testify before it.

Mr Alkali is expected to appear before the panel on April 20.

The Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, is also expected to appear before the panel the same day. Mr Emefiele had earlier been invited alongside the Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, who eventually appeared on Monday.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operation), Sanusi Lemu, had represented Mr Alkali during the panel’s sitting on Monday. It, however, asked the acting IGP to appear himself.

Mr Lemu said the IGP could not attend the hearing because he is still “new at the job.”

“I want to apologize for the inability of the IGP to be here, it was not deliberate. He is still new in office. That is why he did not have a chance to be here,” Mr Lemu said at the hearing.

Mr Lemu told the lawmakers that the acting IGP could only speak on issues under the control of the police.

He told the committee members that the House made a request for the approved budget of the police affairs ministry and other agencies outside the control of the police.

A member of the committee, Bede Eke (PDP, Imo), slammed the DIG for failing to respond to the two letters sent to him by the committee. He also moved a motion for the DIG to speak on oath.

“We don’t know if the DIG submitted a letter mandating him to represent the IGP. If that was done, then we have to put the DIG on oath,” Mr Eke said.

The Chairman of the Committee, Olajide Akinremi (APC, Oyo), said the committee received a letter from the IGP allowing the DIG to represent him (IGP). He also said the committee will also allow the oral submission without any need for oath.

Consequently, another member, Priye Oseke (APC, Bayelsa), moved a motion that the DIG should be allowed to make an oral submission, while the committee took a week to examine the documents submitted.

Following the adoption of the motion, the chairman of the committee adjourned the hearing for the police till April 20.