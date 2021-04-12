ADVERTISEMENT

Stephanie Adams, a project officer at the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), last Saturday tied the knot with her husband, Inebi Douglas, in Abuja.

The wedding, which came under the motif, #MiVidaForever, a pet name Mr Douglas calls his bride, was a completion of the trilogy (the court, traditional and white wedding).

The couple were joined in matrimony before a church congregation at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Wuse 2 in the capital city.

This was followed by a glamorous reception, a blend of gold, grey and teal; a mix and match of culture as the groom’s family from Bayelsa and bride’s family from Nasarawa were ushered in with traditional songs.

Meanwhile the couple were traditionally and legally joined in marriage April 8 and March 21, respectively.

How they met

According to Mrs Douglas, “we met at an event in Abuja, January 2019. I wasn’t ready to leave my office cause I had an important assignment and I wanted to meet up with the deadline to complete a project. Yet as if by fate, one of my mentors asked me to meet her at an enterprise event.”

“Few minutes into the event, we were asked to network and meet new people, and I did. Exchanged cards with a few people. Inebi was one of them.

“He kept asking me out on a casual date since then but I ignored every invite for personal reasons.

“However, we reconnected and became friends in 2020 during the pandemic. We started dating in December, and the rest is history.”

Mr Douglas runs an alternative power(solar system company) called Automated Infrastructural Management Company Limited ( AIMC), a company he built in 2016.